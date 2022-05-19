Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — Come to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on from 10 a.m. - noon on Memorial Day to enjoy kids’ activities geared toward learning and making memories.
Tallgrass invites you to bring a picnic lunch and spend the day on May 28. There is no entrance fee and all activities are free at the preserve.
Children will be able to experience life on a working ranch and learn about life as a child in the 1880s. Living history interpreters will assist children in doing authentic ranch chores such as gathering eggs, feeding the chickens, milking the goats, and currying the horse. After completing each chore, children will collect sticker tokens and earn a Spring Hill Ranch certificate for all their hard work. From 1 - 4 p.m. visitors can experience the prairie grasses and wide-open spaces with a horse-drawn wagon ride, while learning about modes of transportation in the 1880s. Wagon rides are given approximately every 20 minutes and cowboys will be available to answer questions, as they go about their daily tasks.
To complete the holiday weekend, hike one or more of the over 40 miles of trails. Trail maps are available at the historic barn and house. If hiking through the bison pasture, please heed all warning signs and keep at least a football field’s length between you and the animal. Bison are wild animals and will react aggressively if provoked. You may also hike around the bison pasture to reach your destination. Warning sign information is posted at each pasture gate. Please be safe during your visit to the preserve.
The preserve is undergoing construction on the visitor center and parking lots this summer. Please follow signage as you enter off K-177, Flint Hills National Scenic Byway. The historic mansion and barn are the visitor contact stations for the summer. After parking, make your way to the historic structures where you will be greeted by interpretive park rangers that will help guide your visit. Daily guided tour schedule will be posted at the ranch headquarters area.
For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at (620) 273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TN.CKansas
