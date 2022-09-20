Parents and students familiar with an alleged sexual assault involving some members of the Emporia High School football team said bullying and retaliation of victims has continued in the weeks since the incident was first reported.
Following an article Saturday detailing the incident, more people came forward to confirm some details regarding both the continued bullying and rumored disciplinary actions taken against the team.
“I notice a lot of people calling the victim a snitch and mumbling things when they see him,” said one student, who requested anonymity, familiar with the incident.
This was something parents of the victims who spoke with The Emporia Gazette said was occurring as well.
“[My son] noticed that the kid that spoke out [about] the Snapchat video was [being retaliated against],” the father of one alleged victim said. As for retaliation against his son, he said he hadn’t heard anything specific. “But he may not [say anything], just for fear of not being able to be part of the team if I hear something like that.”
USD 253 has come under fire in recent weeks for its refusal to comment on whether or not the involved student-athletes have been disciplined and if they were still permitted to play.
The student said those involved received three to five day suspensions.
“The kids who had committed the act were punished; they had been suspended,” they said. “A few of them are still on the team and at practices and playing.”
The student said they believed the athletes were being given preferential treatment due to their positions on the football team.
“I would like to believe this is because the ones who got suspended were some seniors and juniors and some of the most valuable players on our football team, but I don’t believe that is a reason for why they shouldn’t have been fairly punished,” they said. “It doesn’t seem like EHS is really doing anything properly right now, besides the teachers that actually try to help kids.”
When asked what the school could have done differently in the situation the student believed those involved should have been given “actual punishment.”
“Seniors or not, they should’ve been kicked off the team or taken out of games temporarily,” they said. “They made the mistake and it’s nobody’s fault but their own. It’s considered rape, the victim didn’t ask for it and who knows who else it could happen to if they didn’t learn their lesson.”
