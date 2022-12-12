An application supporting development at the former home of The Emporia Gazette was approved by the Emporia City Commission Monday morning during a special session.
Commissioners held a public hearing to consider an application for a Community Development Block Grant for the building located at 517 Merchant St. The building, now owned by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, is slated for a number of renovations including updating the sprinkler system, service lines for fire/domestic use, constructing ADA restrooms, repointing and rebuilding brick masonry and more.
“The CDBG will help us to complete the project,” Rick Mitchell told The Gazette Monday. “With the escalating construction costs, it just helps fill in some of the blanks. It’s a great avenue for us to be able to do this and help us finance the project.”
Mitchell said he expected construction to start this summer, assuming the grant application is successful.
“We will get started June or July of 2023 and we are looking for a completion toward the end of 2023 on parts of it,” he said. “Completion of the other parts of it, we’re looking at mid-2024.”
The Mitchells have conferred with Governmental Assisted Services for the grant application. Grant administrator Maria Cuevas said they would be submitting the application around Jan. 3, 2023.
“We will be at the next meeting to wrap up the paperwork that we will need signed,” she said.
Commissioners passed the request 5-0.
In other business, proposed changes to the city’s Housing Development and Rural Housing Incentive District Policy were accepted by commissioners.
The changes include additions of senior living complexes to the list of allowable housing types, as defined by the city’s adopted building and zoning regulations at the time applications are made. Last week, special projects consultant Jim Witt told commissioners that the most recent housing study conducted for Lyon County showed that senior living options was a big need in the area.
Other changes include language that dictates who is liable for the “cost of issuance” of bonds related to RHID projects, as well as the types of bonds that are eligible.
The Emporia City Commission next meets at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, at the Municipal Courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.