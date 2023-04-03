USD 253 Board of Education member Lillian Lingenfelter has been selected for Leadership Kansas's Kansas Emerging Leaders Class of 2023.
The announcement was made Monday.
KEL is a statewide program designed to enhance and motivate young leaders from various Kansas communities. Each year, Kansans in their 20s and 30s are nominated to apply for the program.
Developed in 2019 based on feedback from the nearly 1,600 Leadership Kansas alumni, LK created KEL to give outstanding young leaders a format to learn more about Kansas and about the opportunities within the state for professional growth.
Lingenfelter, a social students teacher at Burlington High School in USD 244, is one of 20 individuals selected to participate.
"The 20 individuals selected to participate in the 2023 program reflect Kansas's demographics and geography as well as the state's make up of private and public sectors. We are excited to help them begin their journey of leadership and discovery," said LK Executive Director Aaron Miller. "Upon completion of the program, these young professionals will be better equipped to shoulder important leadership responsibilities in their individual careers and for their respective communities because of their experience and training through Kansas Emerging Leaders."
The class will learn about a myriad of topics important to Kansans through five monthly sessions, including:
Learn about Kansas’ business, social, educational, and government issues of our past, how they impact us today, and how they will shape our future.
Build a network of fellow Kansans who are committed to our state’s success.
Meet mentors and connect with Kansas leaders.
Create a pipeline of potential future Leadership Kansas program participants.
The class will visit Dodge City, Hays, KC Metro, Lawrence, Topeka, and Wichita.
To qualify for the program, nominees must work or live in Kansas, be an outstanding leader, who have been involved in campus or community programs and express an interest to stay in Kansas and become more involved.
