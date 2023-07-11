Special to The Gazette
Are you looking for something fun and challenging for your family to do together? Are you tired of hearing your teenagers say there is nothing fun to do? Are you newly retired and looking for a new activity? How about giving square dancing a try?
Square dancing is a great social activity for all ages — families, couples and singles, it is great exercise, and just plain fun. No experience is necessary.
Bluestem Swingers dance club is offering free lessons beginning 6 - 8 p.m. Aug. 13, at the Messiah Lutheran church, 1101 Neosho St., every Sunday for 13 weeks. Bring your family and bring your friends.
After you graduate, the Swingers would love to have you join the community of dancers and continue coming to their regular dances on the second and fourth Saturday of each month through May, or travel to neighboring clubs to practice what you have learned.
Go to YouTube and look up “Square Dance Promotional Video” to see a demonstration that may feature someone you know.
Promenade, Do Si Do and chain-through your way to a fun and fulfilling activity. For more information call Carol 620-794-4490, or Brenda 620-344-2517.
