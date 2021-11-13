The Commercial Street railroad crossing will be shut down for repairs starting at noon on Sunday.
According to Selena Laaser, 911 supervisor for the Lyon County Communications Center, the length of time the crossing will be closed is unknown.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 3:13 pm
The Commercial Street railroad crossing will be shut down for repairs starting at noon on Sunday.
According to Selena Laaser, 911 supervisor for the Lyon County Communications Center, the length of time the crossing will be closed is unknown.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.