The Emporia Middle School boys wrestling team has wrapped up its season with several wrestlers earning all-league honors.
Telo Trujillo, Isaiah Hernandez, Dutsin Dobson and Christian Trujillo all turned in undefeated seasons.
Dobson was also selected for a first-team all-league award.
Hernandez, Telo Trujillo, Wyatt Dobson, Hudson Sauder, Jackson Goodman and Mark Decker were all named to the second-team all-league.
Christian Trujillo was named to the third-team all-league.
