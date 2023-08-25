Mary Gloria (Alvarado) Hall of Council Grove died Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was 91.
She worked for several different restaurants and owned The Hilltop Cafe in Council Grove.
A Rosary will be recited at 6:00, Monday, August 28, 2023 with Funeral services held at 10:00, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, both at Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Sawyer Funeral Home in Council Grove has the arrangements.
