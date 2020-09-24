A large amount of emergency lights on the west side of Emporia had many locals concerned Thursday night.
According to Lyon County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers, traffic was backed up near the Emporia KTA Toll Plaza after a semi lost its load. Emporia Police Department personnel were on the scene to help clean up while traffic was blocked off.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible while the scene was cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.