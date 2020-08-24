The leadership and congregation members of Sunrise Free Will Baptist Church used Saturday as an opportunity to spread joy — and free snacks — throughout the Emporia community.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers handed out free bags of kettle corn to anyone and everyone passing by 1720 E 6th Ave. Whether guests were traveling in their cars or on foot, a group of dedicated “salesmen” did their best over the course of the afternoon to attract attention, with some jumping up and down, others waving and shouting and still others proudly showing off bags of the golden kernels.
“People need assistance during this time and an important way we can help out is by putting a smile on their faces,” said event organizer Shanon Barus, wife of Head Pastor Alan Barus. “All it took was making a little more extra kettle corn than we normally would.”
Even the bags that weren’t picked up by community members on Saturday received a good home, going to members of local law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and fire departments.
“As a church, it’s especially important to help out members of the community whenever we can, not just when there is a time of crisis or something like a pandemic going on,” Barus said. “Our big goal is just to be there for people, which is the goal of all those agencies and departments. We figured we could do something nice for them, too.”
The Sunrise Free Will Baptist Church hosts Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Guests are heavily encouraged to attend. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page, @SunriseFWBChurch, or contact 620-342-3382.
