By definition, a crisis is a turning point, a time when you have to make crucial decisions that will affect your future.
Although smart planning is the key to effectively dealing with crises, you may find yourself suddenly dealing with an unexpected event you did not prepare for, and you wonder what to do next. A crisis can be a life-changing event, but how you handle a crisis will, in part, determine whether your life changes for the better or for the worse.
What future crises are you likely to face? You may hope the answer is none, but that is pretty optimistic. While you cannot have a plan that addresses every possible risk, you can plan for certain events. You plan for events such as death, illness and job loss. Knowing that you have a plan will help you deal with a crisis if you ever do confront one.
Building a financial safety net will ensure you are protected when a financial emergency arises. One way to accomplish this is by setting up a cash reserve, a pool of readily available funds that can help you meet emergency or highly urgent short-term needs.
Many professionals suggest three to six months’ worth of living expenses in your cash reserve. I would suggest you look at your situation and decide based on your circumstances and comfort level. Do you have a mortgage? Do you have short-term or long-term disability protection? Are you making car payments? Other factors you should consider include your job security, health and income. Without an emergency fund, a period of crisis could be financially devastating.
If you haven’t established your emergency fund, or the one you have is inadequate, you can take several steps to correct this:
• Save aggressively; if possible use payroll deduction at work, and budget your savings as part of regular household expenses
• Reduce spending on eating out, movies and lottery tickets
• Use current or liquid assets (those that are cash convertible, such as short-term CDs)
• Use earnings from your investments (e.g., stocks, bonds, mutual funds)
You will want to make sure that you can easily access your emergency fund or cash reserve. Many people choose an FDIC-insured, low-interest savings account, but that isn’t your only option. There are several options, all with unique advantages. Money market accounts and short-term CDs typically offer higher interest rates than savings accounts, with little (if any) increased risk.
Note: Don’t confuse a money market mutual fund with a money market deposit account. An investment in your money market mutual fund is not insurance or guaranteed by the FDIC. Although the mutual fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the fund. When considering a money market fund, be sure to obtain and read the fund’s prospectus, which is available from the fund or your financial adviser, and outlines the fund’s investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses. Carefully consider those factors before investing.
It is important to consider that certain fixed-term investment options, such as CDs, impose a significant penalty for early withdrawals. So if you want to use a fixed-term investment as part of your cash reserve, you will want to stagger the maturity dates over a short period of time. This way you will have access to your reserve, without incurring penalties, to meet sudden financial needs.
Your personal and financial circumstances change often — a new child comes along, an aging parent becomes more dependent or a larger home brings increased expenses. Your cash reserve is the first line of protection against a financial crisis. Review your situation annually to make sure it fits your current needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.