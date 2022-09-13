Kermit Roy Grother, 79, of rural Americus, Kansas died Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home.
Kermit was born January 13, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Carl William and Malinda Sophia (Kriete) Grother. Kermit married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Waidley, on March 25, 1961 and they were married for 61 years. In high school he was a starter for the Americus High School Basketball team that won 2nd in State ‘60 and 1st in State ‘61. He was a graduate of the ‘61 class of Americus High School. He briefly attended KSU on a basketball scholarship before deciding he’d rather farm. Kermit was a farmer for most of his life and started his railroad career at Santa Fe Railroad in Emporia and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 32 years of service. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Santa Fe Railroad Retiree Reunion (Big Four).
Survivors include his wife, Linda of the home; his sons, David (Joan) Grother of Americus, Matthew (Leslie) Grother of Ozawkie, Nathan (Linda) Grother of Oskaloosa, and Aaron (Leslie) Grother of Lawrence. He was a proud grandfather of Ethan (Britany) Grother of Wamego, KS, David Grother II of Sana Monica, California, Ana Grother of Cambridge, Mass, Molly Cunningham of Urbana, Missouri, Samantha (Tony) Johnson of Garnett, Megan Grother of Long Beach, California, Dillion Grother of Topeka, Madison Grother of Grantville, Aryn Grother and Caleb Grother of Lawrence, and proud great grandfather of Jackson Grother and Emma, Cecil and Gavin Cunningham. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Lynch of Burlington, Kansas; special brother-in-law, Mike and his wife (Vi) Waidley of Beaumont, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Marie (Kriete) Grother; siblings, Carolyn Pearson, Linda Kay Nowiki and Ronald Grother.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 11th and Neosho in Emporia. Pastor Eddie Hosch of the church will be conducting the service. Cremation to follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
