Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith took her final journey home to be with her Lord on November 10, 2022. Twila Buckridge Smith was born June 20, 1937, to James Henry Buckridge and Mildred Martha Chadd Buckridge.
She is a graduate of Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. She worked for Emporia State University in the Placement Office until 1979 when she joined the ranks of Electronic Data Systems Corporate World. She served as Account Manager in several states and served on President Bill Clinton’s Committee for Medicaid. She retired after many years of service to EDS, only to come out of retirement to work as an Account Manager for ACS in Tallahassee, Florida.
Twila is survived by her children, Ron (Renee) Bass, Emporia, KS, Ernie (Pam) Bass, Dunedin FL, Teresa (Bruce) Kirk, Pembroke Pines, FL, Steve (Candee) Smith, Wichita, KS, and Becky (Jeff) Rogers of Pearland, TX; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Bass, Austin Bass, Parker Bass, Abigail Orlandi, Meloney Brazzola, Jessica Bass, Amey Salesman, Travis Ames, Christopher Ames, David Smith, Paul Smith, Andrew Smith, Justin Rogers and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Sacred Heart Church, 27 Cottonwood, Emporia, on November 19, at 10:00 AM, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately after. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 27 Cottonwood, Emporia, KS or Hand in Hand Hospice,
1201 W. 12th, Emporia KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.