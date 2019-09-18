Acoustics improvements will soon be underway at the William Lindsay White Auditorium following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday night in the Municipal Courtroom.
Commissioners accepted a $115,000 contract with Emporia-based company Audio Lite to install lapidary ceiling panels and tectum finale wall panels in the auditorium. The panels are designed to improve sound absorption and reduce reverberations.
The city has received a number of complaints on the quality of sound during sporting and other events held at the auditorium over the years. Commissioners budgeted $175,000 for potential improvements.
“About two years ago, we hired a consultant out of [the University of Kansas] to do a sound study,” Purchasing Manager Tim Frevert said. “We had one [contractor] submit a bid on the project.”
Cody Maxfield of Audio Lite said the panels were the most effective way to improve the sound quality at the auditorium due to the ceiling height. He said spray treatments for insulation would not work for logistical reasons.
“Spray treatment of the ceiling, while effective, would be very difficult to do in this building,” Maxfield said. “You would have to have a lift that would reach the ceiling, not only directly over the court, but also over the seating area.”
City Manager Mark McAnarney said he had reached out to the Kansas State Historical Society regarding possible impact on future historic tax credits, but had not yet heard back.
“I just have such qualms about the look of the historic buildings,” Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar said.
Commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of the contract, with Mayor Jon Geitz abstaining from the vote due to a possible conflict of interest.
The commission also officially rejected two bids for waterline improvements on a section of Sixth Avenue between Commercial and Merchant streets.
City Engineer Jim Ubert had recommended commissioners do just that last week when bids came in between 65 and 100 percent more than the anticipated budget for the project.
“What we’ve done is tweaked the project a little bit with the scope and changed the project times to later in the season,” Ubert said.
Ubert asked that commissioners re-bid the project for 2 p.m. Oct. 8. That timing, he said, could potentially make the project more attractive to contractors.
“This is just a one-block project on US-50, but there will be work right behind it,” he said.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance request for the upcoming Oktoberfest beer garden, which will be set up between noon - 9 p.m. Oct. 12 on Seventh Ave. between Merchant and Commercial streets.
The city commission then canceled its study session scheduled for Wednesday. Commissioners will next meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Municipal Courtroom.
