Volunteers at Newman Regional Health celebrated the hospital's 100-year anniversary with a big donation.
According to a written release, volunteers have gifted more than $13,000 to help with the purchase of Staxi transport chairs for use in both the outpatient and hospital setting. Staxi transport chairs are an alternative to traditionally designed wheelchairs that help get patients and visitors safely around the facility’s campus. According to a written release, the chairs are visually appealing, provide ease and comfort to the rider, allow for a one-size-fits-all solution, have an automatic brake function, are easy to clean and are stored compactly.
Five Staxi transport chairs were placed at Entrances B, C, F and H on Tuesday to replace the organization’s older wheelchairs which are being donated to community partners.
To learn more about the Staxi transport chairs, visit https://staxi.com/healthcare/ or watch this informational video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_Vb-zqCrsA.
"Thank you to the Newman Regional Health volunteers for seeing a need and helping to make yet another organizational improvement for patients and visitors," said director of business development McKenzie Cinelle.
For more information about the Newman Regional Health volunteers, visit www.newmanrh.org/volunteers or call 620-343-6800 x22525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.