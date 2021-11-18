Carroline Sue McGee Methvin, 78, departed from this life on November 7, 2021, in Natchitoches, LA. Services to honor her life were held at 11 o’clock November 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lubbock, Texas, with interment following at the Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, Lubbock, Texas. If you were not able to attend, we invite you to view the recorded service at www.memorialdesigners.net, sign her virtual guestbook, and download her memorial keepsake folder to your device for printing.
Carroline was born to her parents, Maggie Dowden and Truman McGee, on August 11, 1943. She attended school at Mt. Carmel, Louisiana, and graduated Valedictorian of the last graduating class before the school closed. At Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, she graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1964. She then began her life-long teaching career teaching at Georgetown High School in Georgetown, LA. When she and Sam Methvin, her college sweetheart, married in 1965, they settled in Natchitoches, LA, where she began working with the Natchitoches Welfare office as a case manager. She soon returned to her calling as a teacher by first teaching at Hickory Ridge and then at St. Marys Catholic School. During these years, she and Sam were blessed with four children. In 1980 the family moved to Kansas to continue in the cattle business and later to Dalhart, Texas, where they lived for 32 years. After the family moved to Dalhart, Texas Carroline taught high school science, earned a Masters Degree in Education and Curriculum Instruction from West Texas A&M University, and then served as principal, assistant superintendent, and curriculum coordinator before her retirement in 2011.
One of the joys of her life was being involved in education and encouraging children to succeed. Her children benefited from her teaching expertise, where they learned from her valuable knowledge about life, the gospel of Jesus Christ, and how to work.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, Carroline served in numerous capacities, many of which involved teaching.
Carroline was preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory Randolph Methvin; her parents; an infant grandchild, Jane Elizabeth Methvin; and her devoted husband, who passed away in February of this year.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Ted Methvin and his wife Angela of Natchitoches, LA, Holley Bustos and husband Fernando of Lubbock, Texas, and Mathew Methvin of Natchitoches, LA; her fourteen grandchildren, Claire, Sam, Kate, and BethAnne Methvin, and Manney, Phillip, Alexandra, David, Ashley, Matthew, Ava, Adelyn, James, and Aris Bustos; her sister, Linda Rodine of Deridder, LA; her brother, Bill McGee of Peason, LA; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Nancy Methvin of
Lincolnville, Kansas; and her sisters-in-law, Ruth Maughn and Pat Rex of Utah; plus many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.