Corrie Anna Richardson-McSwane Nov 6, 2021 5 hrs ago

Corrie Anna Richardson-McSwane of Emporia died November 4, 2021 at her home. She was 46.

Services will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 