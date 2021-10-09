Drivers rolled up their sleeves for the Flint Hills Community Health Center's annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday.
Residents were able to drive up under the canopy on the west side of the building, located at 420 W. 15th Ave., without an appointment.
According to the CDC, the 2020-2021 flu season saw historically low levels of flu activity. While it is a positive that there was less sickness, this means the population missed the opportunity to establish or boost their immunity to influenza for future flu seasons.
FHCHC said the flu shot is the most effective way to prevent influenza. While no vaccine is 100% effective, those who receive the flu shot are much less likely to need treatment for severe symptoms and have a faster recovery time if they do become infected.
For those who missed the event, or would like a COVID-19 vaccination, you can get vaccinated at the health center during normal immunization hours. Visit https://www.flinthillshealth.org/vaccinations for more information.
The flu shot is free with most insurance providers. For those who are uninsured, the flu shot is $30, that can be paid by cash or check.
