Ronald Rooney is running loose. But Lyon County Crime Stoppers wants to change that.
Crime Stoppers made Rooney, 52, a “Felony Friday” suspect at large. He's wanted for failing to appear in court.
If you know where Rooney is, your tip could earn as much as a $1,000 reward.
To leave an anonymous tip on any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, enter details online at P3tips.com or submit it on the P3 app.
(1) comment
COULD earn up to 1,000. Lol
