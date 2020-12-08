I’ve been thinking about those KCSL Brookies from last month. They were good. They were big.
They were too much to resist. I wondered what else I could use Reese’s Peanut Butter cups in and immediately thought of my father’s favorite cookie: the Peanut Butter Blossom.
I’m sure you’ve seen this cookie. It’s a round peanut butter cookie with a Hershey’s Kiss pressed into the center. I remember Mom having my brother and me unwrap all those candies, making a big pile of silver foil in the center of the table and trying to sneak a Kiss when she wasn’t looking.
It never worked – Mom counted the candies and knew exactly how many she needed for the recipe, so the truth eventually came out. Mom would look stern, reach into the cabinet, way up high, and pull out another bag of Kisses, counting out however many we had managed to stuff into our chipmunk cheeks.
As time went by, John and I graduated to the next step: rolling the balls of cookie dough in granulated sugar before they went onto the cookie sheet. Then, I got to start actually making the dough balls, Mom showing me how to use a spoon to get just the right amount every time.
When the cookies came out, and it was time to place the Kisses, Mom would move the cookies to the bar and John and I would stand on each side, carefully placing one kiss in the center of each cookie. The temperature had to be just right. Too hot, and the Kiss would melt, developing an innertube at its base. Too cool and the Kiss wouldn’t stick.
It was great fun, good memories. Let’s get cooking.
PEANUT BUTTER BLOSSOMS MACH 2
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter, unsalted, room temp
1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg large, room temp
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
24 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Thins, unwrapped
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Sift the flour and baking powder together then whisk to combine.
Use either a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment to cream together the butter, sugars and salt (salt is optional).
Add peanut butter and mix well. Most people I know use creamy peanut butter, but I like to use extra crunchy.
Mix in egg and vanilla extract then add flour mixture and beat until incorporated. Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Usually, for a straight-up peanut butter cookie, you flatten the cookies with a fork (dipped in flour) in a crisscross pattern. However, for the blossoms, we just patted them down a tiny bit, resulting in a mounded cookie that would embrace the chocolate Kiss, as though it rested on a pillow.
This is Mach 2, with a large, flat circle of confection going down, so I did the crisscross on my dough balls. I experimented with just pleating the edges, too, to see if I could bake ridges to match the ridges in the candy.
Bake cookies for about 10 minutes. Allow cookies to cool for a minute on the sheet, then slide them off onto a cookie rack. Allow another 30 seconds of cooling, then start placing the Reese’s cups, face down onto the cookies. The cookies are absolutely decadent with cold milk at this point, but the chocolate will go everywhere, so before storing them, make sure the cookies have cooled completely and the chocolate has re-set.
***
ESU Alumni and Foundation Staff shared recipes for the holidays via the university’s internal communications. The recipes were so fun I asked and they and agreed to let me share them with you.
These foodies have shared everything from lemon squares to beer bread, mashed potatoes to sausage stuffing. Even the guys are in on it! You’ll see over the next few weeks and have new ideas for the winter holidays to share.
Alumni Programs Coordinator Tiffany Wilson (Class of 2010) shared this delicious recipe for carrots which are cooked, then marinated for 24 hours with onion and bell pepper. It’s delicious and colorful.
COPPER CARROTS
2 pounds raw carrots
1 onion, sliced thin
1 chopped green pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon mustard
1 can tomato soup (undiluted)
3/4 cup white vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Slice the carrots into thin round slices and place in a medium kettle. Cook the sliced carrots until almost done.
Cool the carrots in a large mixing bowl and add the chopped green pepper and sliced onion. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl and pour over the carrots.
Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours to allow the flavors to marinate.
