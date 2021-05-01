EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
F Flint Hills Technical College who raised $130,000 for student scholarships during their annual gala celebration. Of the total $40,000 will be used to endow a scholarship in honor of President Dean Hollenbeck who will retire at the end of the Spring semester.
F Olpe Schools who hosted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly was visiting the schools in celebration of Eagles state championships in football and girls and boys basketball as well as congratulated the Governors Scholars.
F Dynamic Discs for hosting the worlds largest disc golf tournament in Emporia. More than 1,500 players were signed up for all the events that spanned an entire week.
F The organization Communities in Schools of Mid America who held a drive thru event to collect donations to support USD 253 students.
F Virginia Pedroja who will be retiring after 33 years as the library director of the Madison Public Library. She started in 1988 and the library consisted of one-room schoolhouse and a limited number of books. She grew the library into a larger physical space with a larger book collection.
F Hunter Engle of Olpe who competed in the high school State Powerlifiting competition. He was named the overall state champion in the Clean lift. Engle defended his overall title in the 198-lb class and broke the state Clean record of 325 lbs and lifted 330 lbs on his final attempt.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
