The Emporia High wrestling teams got 2020 started off in grand fashion on Thursday night as the Spartans hosted their first dual of the season, facing off with Spring Hill.
That included the first dual for the Spartan girls, who fielded a group of 10 gals, seven of which got to face opposition from the Broncos.
By the end of the night, the E-High girls dropped their dual by a narrow 28-27 margin while the EHS boys came out with a 45-25 victory.
“It was a big atmosphere, it was loud in here,” EHS Wrestling Coach Brook Medrano said. “At one point I quit talking because they couldn’t even hear me on the mat anyway. That’s awesome. I thought it was a great turnout.”
The large gathering was certainly enthused when the first varsity girls match got underway. After Evelin Geronimo was awarded the win by fall, the crowd roared its approval and Geronimo hesitated on the mat, still on her hands and knees as if to soak up every second of emotion.
“I felt the pressure, the vibes, the crowd going wild,” she said. “That made me even more pumped up to win my match.”
Things settled throughout the night, though the ebb and flow of each battle led to more standout moments for the Spartans.
“That was really exciting,” said Maddie Griffin. “All of the girls wrestled really hard. I’m proud of us all. We’re making history here and that’s really good to know and it feels good to be a part of it. We were so excited for (Geronimo). Watching that was ... you see your teammates win and you just want to go out and win.”
Griffin was the only other Spartan girl to come away with a win in battle. Three others won by forfeit, but it was Griffin who also helped keep her team afloat with an 11-5 decision, coming just a second or two shy of winning by fall in the third period.
The boys maintained the level of energy as Joshue Palomares won by fall, just 40 seconds into his opening bout at 106 pounds. David Tucker lost by fall in a lengthy battle at 120 before David Schaefer and Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won back-to-back decisions, 7-3 and 7-0 respectively at 126 and 132.
The next three matches were all decided by fall as Aidan Jackson and Nicholas Marcum dropped their varsity debuts, while Alex Redick picked up the victory. Tanner Tibbetts lost a 17-5 major decision leading to Ethan Garate, Bobby Trujillo and Darin Neal winning consecutive matches by pin. Neal’s took just 30 seconds into the battle, leading to a building thunder from the crowd.
“I was just watching them, watching what they were going to do and that got me a little pumped up,” Neal said. “We like to cheer on our teammates, keep them as hyped as possible. That just helps to keep everyone excited.”
He added a rib injury had limited him of late, leading to a bit of uncertainty coming into the day. By the end of the night, that doubt had been shelved.
“I didn’t know what to expect going into the match. I really just wanted to give my all in the beginning and I feel like that paid off pretty quickly.”
Though there were several delays due to a bloody nose, Whitney Hall came out with a 7-1 victorious decision at 220 pounds and Johnny Castanon fell victim to a late strike in the third period of his battle, dropping a 4-1 score to Spring Hill’s Denver Gardner.
Medrano’s post-match evaluation, top-to-bottom, was mostly high praise.
“I thought Joshue at 106, he wrestled great,” Medrano said. “He’s just gaining confidence. Xerarch ... he’s always there wrestling tough. Aidan Jackson, it’s his first year ever wrestling. He’s stepping in at 138 wrestling hard and that’s all I ask of him. And Nicholas Marcum stepped in ... at 152. He’s a freshman. They’re only going to get better from that experience. All the way around, a group effort. They wrestled really tough and I saw improvement. Definitely some things we need to work on still, but as a coach I’m super-proud of them.”
Medrano reminded the girls of their place in a brief team gathering prior to starting Thursday’s match.
“It was special from the get-go,” he said. “When we’re up (in the wrestling room) talking about it, I was like “you girls are (our) trailblazers. This is the first time ever that Emporia High School has had a girls varsity dual. That’s what they did. They were (getting fired up) in the hallways, it was really cool to be a part of.”
After getting their first varsity action dual wrapped up, Medrano found the whole days’ experience a plus.
“I thought it was great,” he said. “(It was) kind of a learning experience for the girls. They’ve never been in this environment. I don’t think they even really understood what a dual was. They were in the matches ... some of our girls are inexperienced. The more competition (they face), the more they’re going to gain.
“(All around) we’re up-and-coming and come February, we’re going to be pretty tough.”
The E-High girls will compete next on January 8, when they travel to Kansas City to compete in the JC Harmon Mixer. The girls and boys will both compete on Saturday, January 11, in tournaments at Blue Valley Southwest and Dodge City respectively.
“I think, no matter what happens, I know that the girls, our wrestling varsity group, they can do it,” Geronimo said. “They have a lot of potential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.