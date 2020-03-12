Below are a list of closings, cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Emporia State University - all face-to-face classes cancelled from March 16-20. All events on campus cancelled until April 10.
• Flint Hills Technical College - all face-to-face classes cancelled from March 16-20
• USD 243 Lebo-Waverly - No school Friday.
• The second Legislative Dialogue hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters has been moved to the Lyon County History Center. Discussion begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Kiwanis Pancake Day has been postponed to July 18. Pre-sold tickets will be accepted
• David Traylor Zoo - All educational events cancelled for the next two weeks. Zoo education classroom and education visits on- and off-site have been cancelled for two weeks
• USD 252 Honor Flight postponed. Fundraisers will go on as planned.
• National Teachers Hall of Fame Museum is closed next week.
• Didde Catholic Campus Center Mass scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday has been cancelled.
• Working Women After Hours event scheduled for April 2 has been postponed.
• The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event sponsored by ESU School of Business scheduled for March 19 has been canceled
• The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's Digital Communications Lunch and Learn set for March 20 has been canceled.
— If you have information you would like to get out to the community regarding a schedule change, please let us know at news@emporia.com.
