The city of Emporia will soon offer tours of the old Carnegie library building, located at 110 E. Sixth Ave. The library will be open at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, for tours.
The city said each tour will be approximately 30 minutes long.
The Emporia City Commission received an extensive report on the building in April, and on May 11, the city received a letter of interest for the building.
The land for the Carnegie library was donated by Carrie Plumb, who also designated her house located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., as a women’s shelter.
The city council at the time agreed to use her land at Sixth Avenue and Market Street, which Plumb had purchased specifically for this purpose and then donated it to the city.
The building was vacated by the library in 1979 when the new library was built next door. The Carnegie served as the Lyon County Historical Museum from 1980 - 2016. The building is zoned for public use.
“We just have a city policy in place that if we get one of these offers to purchase a building, we have a process that we follow,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery during a May 18 meeting of the commission. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to be sold even. It’s just a request.”
All applications for the library are due to the City Manager’s office by noon on July 25. For questions, please contact the Kevin Hanlin at 620-343-4294.
