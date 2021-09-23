The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was arrested Thursday for criminal threat, aggravated assault, flee and elude and possession of marijuana after multiple incidents this week.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, an individual was walking on the trails north of Interstate 35 when, according to police reports, the suspect — Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson Lenox, 20 of Emporia — exposed himself and brandished a knife. Henderson Lenox later tried to enter a locked police vehicle.
The victim called the police after Henderson Lenox walked away. Emporia State University Police arrived shortly thereafter, but Henderson Lenox was not located.
Then, around 3 p.m., an Emporia Police Department officer saw a man matching Henderson Lenox’s description near Ninth Avenue and Constitution Street. He attempted to flee and officers pursued on foot. They ordered Henderson Lenox to drop the knife and he complied. He was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Merchant Street.
Henderson Lenox was already a person of interest in an investigation of a criminal threat that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday, when the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man who said he had plans to “kill murder or harm the police at the Emporia station” and to “shoot directly at one of the officers.”
