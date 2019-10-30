Corby Milleson says it every year.
“We’re playing for week nine.”
Week nine has finally arrived for Emporia High and it finds the Spartans opening the playoffs as the sixth seed in the western division of 5A, hosting Newton on Friday for the chance to continue their season.
“We’re pumped,” senior quarterback John Miller said. “We always love playing in front of our hometown. (The fans) bring a lot of energy so it’s a great atmosphere.”
Miller and 16 other seniors put that love on display last week, emerging with a 14-13 victory over Junction City in what proved to be a pivotal game in determining the standings.
“All 17 ... contributed to that victory,” Milleson said. “A couple players played exceptionally, but every single one of them had a hand in what we did. We could’ve very easily been the eight seed and now we’re the six. This is a fun group to coach and we’re really excited about Friday.”
This Friday will present a new set of challenges. Though Newton’s record is simply 3-5, the Spartans believe it isn’t a team to be trifled with.
“They’re our next opponent,” Miller said. “So we’ve got to take them as seriously as we would anybody else.”
Even more so, their offensive mode of attack doesn’t focus on any one aspect, leaving a lot of options available.
“(They play) quite a bit of split zone, quarterback counter, quick-game (option), a bubble screen here or there ... (it’s) quite a bit different than what we see in the Centennial League week-in and week-out,” Milleson said. “One of our coaches said it best, it’s like comparing the Big 12 to the Big 10. The Big 12 wants to sling it around and the Big 10 wants to run the football and that’s kind of where we’re at in terms of the different styles of play we’re going to see.”
The Railers have scored just 16.5 points on average through the season, reaching the 20-point threshold on just three occasions. E-High has scored nearly 20 points per game, on average, without even factoring in the blowout against Highland Park at midseason.
That has been anchored by the Spartans’ ground game, which was highlighted in their week eight win over the Blue Jays. Senior Beau Baumgardner had more than 250 yards in that game alone.
“We’re not going to put up big, astronomical numbers offensively,” Milleson said. “We work the clock, we grind it out. If we have a 300-yard game, that’s a huge game for us. We’re okay with that as long as we score one more point than the other team. Friday night ... we had 350 yards ... of offense, but Beau had (most) of it and that’s kind of the game we expect night-in and night-out. (I’m) very happy with the production that we get offense from our offensive line.”
Both lines of scrimmage have proven to be strengths for the Spartans throughout the season, whether getting pressure on the opposing quarterback or defending their own.
“We’re a pretty close group,” senior Whitney Hall said. “Us as a team, pushing up front ... eventually we’re going to get to the (opposition’s) line and push through with everything we can.”
That push, Hall said, includes more than the sheer physicality of the sport.
“I think we’ve just push through adversity,” Hall said. “Everybody knows it’s going to be a little cold but after that, there’s nothing else we can do, just push through it.”
Though the offense has been been able to largely move the ball much of the year, the defense has been even more consistent and will again be relied on, whatever the Newton offense may put on display.
“Our defense has been stalwarts for us and we expect (that) again on Friday,” Milleson said. “I’m not overly concerned about having some different looks because what we do is technically sound and the boys are technicians and that’s why I think they play so fast on defense.”
Kickoff from Welch Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow.
“Our front seven has to be better than their front seven — period,” Milleson said. “We’ve got to own the line of scrimmage and if we do that, we’ll win. If we don’t do that, it’s going to be a long night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.