The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee along with the League of Women Voters will host their first Legislative Dialogue for this session on Feb. 8, at Sauder Alumni Center, 1500 Highland St.
Coffee and pastries will be available at 8 a.m., with the Dialogue discussion beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Ron Highland, Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Dialogues are a series of community political forums organized each year by the Chamber’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters. All Dialogues are free to attend. This series of forums provide a great opportunity for the public to voice their concerns and ideas to their elected officials.
