An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, as dangerously high temperatures and heat index values ranging from 105 - 115 degrees continued through the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, residents in northeast and east-central Kansas could experience heat indices of 120 degrees or higher, on Monday afternoon.
The combination of intense heat and humidity heightens the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for individuals engaged in outdoor work or outdoor activities. People without access to quality air conditioning are particularly vulnerable.
How to keep safe
Stay hydrated: keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
Seek air-conditioned spaces: spend time in air-conditioned environments to escape the heat.
Limit sun exposure: minimize sun exposure, especially during peak heat hours.
Check on loved ones: regularly check up on relatives and neighbors to ensure their well-being.
Protect vulnerable groups: never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, even for short periods.
Outdoor activities and work:
Time Management: If you must be outside, consider rescheduling strenuous activities for cooler hours, such as early mornings or evenings.
Awareness: Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Appropriate clothing: wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.
Frequent breaks: If working outdoors, follow the advice of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration by taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Emergency Response
Heat stroke: If someone exhibits signs of heat stroke, such as high body temperature, confusion, or unconsciousness, call 911 immediately.
