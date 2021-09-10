Cam Geitz’s last-second heave to the endzone fell incomplete and Emporia’s attempt at a heroic, come-from-behind victory ended in a 36-32 home loss to Topeka West Friday night.
The Spartans (0-2) trailed 28-16 with the clock running under four minutes to go in the game and the Chargers (1-1) looking to put the nail in the coffin. On a second-and-10 from the Emporia 22, Topeka West quarterback Malachi Berg lofted a pass to the endzone.
However, the ball was underthrown and Fred Jackson came up with the pick for the Spartans, returning possession to Emporia with 3:09 to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Spartan offense moved backward on its first three downs. Facing a fourth-and-15 from its own 15-yard line and with the clock now approaching two minutes left, Geitz chucked the ball 40 yards downfield where it was hauled in by Parker Leeds, who raced into the endzone for the 85-yard score. A successful two-point conversion made the score 28-24 Chargers with 2:17 to play.
Emporia failed to recover the onside kick and on the first play of the ensuing drive, Topeka West running back Tyrell Reed took the ball 55 yards to the house, putting his team up 36-24 with 2:05 remaining.
After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Chargers gave the Spartans an automatic first down at the Topeka West 48, the Spartan offense went the wrong way again. On fourth-and-23 from the Emporia 37, Geitz again connected with Leeds, who scored this time from 63 yards out. The two-point conversion drew the Spartans within four again at 36-32 with 45 seconds left.
Emporia recovered the ensuing onside kick, giving itself a chance for the win.
But it just wasn’t meant to be.
While a win is obviously preferable to a loss, Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle said he was pleased with the way his team clawed its way back within striking distance late in the game.
“It could have been easy to quit, especially we’re down by 12 points, they’re moving the ball pretty well,” he said. “It would have been really easy to pitch a tent and go home and we didn’t.”
The performance was a considerable improvement upon last week’s, when Emporia managed just 73 yards of offense in a 22-2 loss to Hayden. The Spartans racked up 392 total yards against Topeka West, with Geitz accounting for a good portion of that. The senior QB made plays with his arm and his feet, completing 10 of 20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 13 times for 52 yards.
“Cam’s a great leader,” Tuttle said. “He doesn’t get rattled, which is nice because you can tell him something like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to have this right now. You’ve got to make something happen,” and it’s not too big for him. I haven’t seen a moment too big for him yet. I think he’s really starting to settle in, throwing the ball better, so I think it’ll be advantageous for us going forward.”
Leeds finished with three receptions for 154 yards and two huge TDs.
Emporia’s rushing attack was manhandled by Hayden a week ago but was able to generate 172 yards on the ground on Friday. Derrick Keys led the way with 76 yards on 19 attempts while Bobby Trujillo added 28 yards on five carries as well as four receptions for 31 yards and a score.
Tuttle was glad to see some improvement along the line of scrimmage but, speaking as a former offensive line coach, said there was still a ways to go on that front.
“We’ve got to continue to get better up there,” he said. “I mean, right now that’s kind of our Achilles heel between that and fumbling a snap or a bad penalty or just not getting our formation and getting set.”
He also said he thought the team did a better job of protecting the football. The Spartans lost four fumbles last week but limited itself to just one on Friday.
Emporia’s defense was one of the few bright spots last week as it allowed just 210 yards against Hayden. However, Topeka West unloaded for 442 yards with 263 of those coming on the ground. Big plays were particularly costly, as the Spartans allowed runs of 74, 55, 50, 27 and 24 yards.
Tuttle credited Topeka West’s offense, saying that it boasted some phenomenal athletes as well as a coaching staff that has done a remarkable job turning that program around. He also said the Chargers showed a very different look on offense than Hayden had and that his defense had difficulty calibrating to it.
“They had more speed on the outside, try to throw the ball a lot more, and it took a little bit to get into that adjustment,” he said. “We didn’t tackle as good as last week, but I have no doubt that … they’ll come ready to play next week.”
Up next
Emporia heads back out on the road next week for a Thursday evening tilt with Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-2 after falling to Washburn Rural 42-13 on Friday and Junction City 34-0 in week one.
“Topeka High’s always got athletes, they definitely do,” Tuttle said. “It’s going to be an adjustment, playing on a Thursday night, but I think our kids are ready for it and I think this is going to fuel them even more. They want to come out, try to right the ship and just give it everything they’ve got. We’ve got nothing to lose right now.”
TOPEKA WEST 36, EMPORIA 32
Topeka West (1-1) -- 6; 8; 14; 8; -- 36
Emporia (0-2) -- 7; 3; 6; 16; -- 32
SCORING
EMPORIA -- Geitz 2-yard pass to Trujillo (Allemang kick)
TOPEKA WEST -- Reed 1-yard run (conversion failed)
EMPORIA -- Allemang 20-yard field goal
TOPEKA WEST -- Berg 8-yard pass to Birdwhistle-Bush (conversion good)
TOPEKA WEST -- Reed 2-yard run (conversion failed)
EMPORIA -- Geitz 19-yard pass to Stewart (kick no good)
TOPEKA WEST -- Berg 5-yard run (conversion good)
EMPORIA -- Geitz 85-yard pass to Leeds (conversion good)
TOPEKA WEST -- Reed 55-yard run (conversion good)
EMPORIA -- Geitz 63-yard pass to Leeds (conversion good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Emporia: Keys 19-76, Geitz 13-52, Trujillo 5-28, Stewart 1-20, Leeds 1-(minus) 4. Topeka West: Berg 13-175, Reed 11-105, Hulse 2-(minus) 3, Henderson 1-(minus) 2, Shadduck 1-(minus) 12.
PASSING -- Emporia: Geitz 10-20-0 220 yards. Topeka West: Berg 13-21-1 179 yards.
RECEIVING -- Emporia: Leeds 3-154, Trujillo 4-31, Stewart 1-19, Woydziak 1-13, Keys 1-3. Topeka West: Birdwhistle-Bush 3-61, Reed 3-35, Jones 3-22, Howell, 2-37, Hulse 1-14, Glenn 1-10.
