Lyon County Public Health reported three new recoveries and no new cases for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county's active number of cases back down to 24.
Overall, Lyon County has seen 510 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 478 recoveries and seven deaths. One local patient is currently listed as hospitalized and the severity of their condition is unknown.
On June 8, the county had reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. At that time, the county's total was 458 total cases of the virus — roughly an 11.35% increase since last month.
According to the report, the county has tested 2,887 people — an increase of 35 over Monday's testing total. The county has seen a 17.66% positive rate in testing.
Lyon County continues to have the highest number of reported and active cases in the immediate area. As of Tuesday, Chase and Greenwood counties were reporting one active case each. Chase County has had five total positives and Greenwood has had 11 total positives.
Wabaunsee County has two active cases out of 36 total cases. Osage County has six active cases out of 18 total positives. Morris County has had five positives and five recoveries. Coffey County has had 53 total cases, with 45 recoveries and eight deaths.
During the past two weeks, Kansas reported an average of 317 new coronavirus cases a day.
On Tuesday, Kansas, along with Oklahoma and Delaware, were added to the list of 19 other hard-hit states that from which visitors to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
For questions about COVID-19 or to find out how to be tested, call the COVID-19 hotline at 620-208-3741.
