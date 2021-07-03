The Street Cats Club is celebrating its second anniversary with an online fundraising auction.
Since July 2019, the group has spayed or neutered more than 100 cats, provided foster homes for approximately 50 felines and raised almost $10,000 to provide medical care for sick or injured cats and kittens.
“Starting with just one person in 2019, the SCC has now grown to a group of nearly 20 people, including two directors, four coordinators, a board of directors, 10 foster homes and three private Facebook groups,” SCC said in a post to social media. “Together, we are continuously working towards improving the lives of as many stray cats as possible through [trap-neuter-release] and fostering. To celebrate the lives that we have already helped, and to ensure that we are able to continue the work that we are doing, we are hosting an online auction.”
More than 40 community members have donated time, talents and items toward the auction.
To view auction items and check on new listings, visit https://bit.ly/SCCAuction2021. Bids open July 10 and will be accepted through July 17.
Email info@streetcatsclub.org for questions.
