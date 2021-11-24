A celebration of life for John H. Carter, Jr. was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Visitation was Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial followed in White’s Chapel Cemetery in Gold Dust. Mr. Carter, 79, of Lecompte, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. Sr. and Josie Morrison Carter, and his sister, Irma Catherine Goulas. Survivors include his loving wife of 59-years, Velva Burton Carter of Lecompte; son, Jim Carter (Pixie) of Lafayette; daughters, Lori Vanderlick of Zavalla, TX and Kristi Butler (Ricky) of Woodworth; sister, Corinne Manning (Marinus) of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Carson McIntyre (Erica), Daniel Vanderlick (Jami), Lauren Carter, Cameron Carter, Jacob Butler, Julie Butler and Janna Butler; two great-grandchildren, Peyton McIntyre and Landry McIntyre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
After high school, John served four years in the U.S. Air Force where he completed training and technical schools for jet aircraft mechanics and was responsible for maintaining B47 bombers. His work life included a wide array of occupations where he mastered mechanical, electrical, carpentry, welding, and plumbing skills. His former employers included Columbian Carbon Company, Kojis & Sons Signs, and Tanner Construction. He was well known for being a talented mechanic and earned master mechanic certification for both Evinrude and Mercury outboard motors as owner of Custom Marine, Inc. Among his many customers were the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana State Police, and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department. John finished his career as Assistant Manager of Bayou Boeuf Co-Op in Cheneyville.
Memberships included Indian Creek Lake Association (President), Bunkie Bassmasters (Past President), Avoyelles Fish and Wildlife Federation, Bunkie Masonic Lodge #326 F & AM (Past Master), and White’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
John was a critical thinker and never shied away from hard work or difficult tasks. He solved many problems and crafted many unique items over the years for friends and family members. Of all the things he made for his loved ones, he was most proud of the Carter Family Home, which he designed and built from the ground up.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Carson McIntyre, Cameron Carter, Jacob Butler, and Daniel Vanderlick, as well as cousin, Brett Stagg and good friend, David Ross. Honorary pallbearers include Ricky Butler, Bart Stagg, Carl Berlin, Ken Jones, and Jimmy Tanner.
Memorial may be made in memory of Mr. Carter to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or stjude.org/tribute.
