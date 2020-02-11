No Coast Film Festival announced this week that their second annual short film festival will be held on Oct. 2 - 3 at the historic Granada Theatre in Emporia.
Last year NCFF, the first film festival hosted in Emporia, boasted 39 short films and 855 attendees for their first festival. This year they hope to surpass that number.
The festival will showcase a selection of short films by independent filmmakers, ranging in length from 1 to 20 minutes. Shorts will be divided into categories, and entrants can win one of three prizes: the Grand Jury Prize, the Audience Choice Award and the Kraken.
The festival will be from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 3 and tickets to the festival itself are free. A mixer for filmmakers and guests will be held the night before.
Film entry is open to both new and experienced filmmakers, and all genres are welcome as long as the short meets festival guidelines. Those wishing to submit their film can visit NoCoastFilmFest.com. The early bird deadline is April 1, 2020.
Questions can be directed to info@nocoastfilmfest.com
