Marvin R. Allen, Jr., 94, Madison, Kansas, passed away at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove, Kansas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Marvin R. Allen, Jr. was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 8, 1927, the son of Marvin R. (Sr.) and Effie Mae (Conklin) Allen. He married his sweetheart, Sabra L. Boosinger, on January 3, 1948. She passed away October 25, 2021. Survivors include sons, Jerry Allen, Emporia, KS, Richard (Karen) Allen of Dunlap, KS, Glen (Janet) Allen of Americus, KS, Lester (Chris) Allen of Emporia, KS, and Marlin (Carla) Allen of Allen, KS; daughter, Lorita (Mike) Brazzle of Madison, KS; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Wanda (Gary) Dart of Phillipsburg, KS. He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Smith and brother, William Allen.
In his teenage years Marvin started working in the oil fields near Russell, Kansas with his uncles and then worked on the pipeline west of Madison at the age of 16. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and served two years, including time on the destroyer USS Bell (DD587). After the service he worked at various jobs as his family grew, including Cliff’s Super Service, selling insurance, Krimble’s Cabinet Shop, and working at the Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University) Power Plant. The majority of his career (35 years) he worked for Markowitz Builders, beginning as a second year carpenter apprentice, then foreman, twenty-two years as General Superintendent and was a member of the Carpenters Union. He retired in 1991.
Mr. Allen was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Emporia.
Funeral Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. The service will be conducted by Rev. Leonard Wagner of the Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established with the Morris County Hospital Foundation (Council Grove, KS) for the Comfort Care Unit or the Church of God of Prophecy. Contributions to both may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
