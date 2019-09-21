Michael R. “Mike” Wilhite, 72, of Emporia died on September 20, 2019 at his home following a long fight against cancer. Mike was born on May 9, 1947 in Emporia the son of Leonard and Barbara Jones Wilhite. He married Diane Murphy on June 10, 1972 in Hutchinson, and they were married 47 years.
Mike graduated from Neosho Rapids High School, Neosho Rapids in 1965. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia for a year, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served his country from 1967 to 1970. Following his release from the Navy, he returned to Emporia to work. Mike worked for Teichgraeber Milling Company for 8 years, Modine Manufacturing for 27 years, and USD 253 as a custodian at Village School for 10 years. Mike was an avid golfer, a fitness enthusiast, and a sports fan.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; brothers, Bob Wilhite (Diana) of Emporia, Bill Wilhite (Jeannie) of Wheaton, MO; uncle, Charles Wilhite of Emporia; aunts, Hazel Wood of Shawnee, KS, and Marie Bumgardner of Coffeyville; brother-in-law, Dennis Bartel of Lebanon, MO; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many treasured friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Barbara Wilhite; sister, Patty Bartel; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Cremation is planned. Family and friends are invited to gather together to share memories of Mike at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to the Buck Animal Welfare Fund or Hand in Hand Hospice in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
