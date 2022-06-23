Gov. Laura Kelly visited the National Memorial to Fallen Educators Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly, who was in town for the ribbon cutting of the Jones Early Childhood Development Center, had been unable to make it to Emporia for the memorial's rededication ceremony last week.
"She had not seen the memorial recently and she wanted to see the names of the two teachers from Uvalde, Texas," said outgoing National Teachers Hall of Fame director Carol Strickland. "We talked about the need to remember those names, but how bittersweet it is that we have to do something like that."
Strickland said Kelly asked questions about the people behind some of the names.
"She saw the Sandy Hook names, and of course, that was the impetus for this [memorial] back in 2012," Strickland said. "There are three books almost filled and it is a visual reminder of people who, in many cases, would still be doing what they loved except for that unfortunate accident or that intentional violence that took them away."
Strickland hopes people continued to remember Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, the two teachers who were killed at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde last month.
"Hopefully they will not be forgetten," she said. "Sandy Hook was 10 years ago and it was all over the news and people were up in arms and they wanted to do something, and then it kind of took the backburner as life went on. A lot of people can't say the names of those six educators that were taken, but of course, their parents and families can. They certainly remember."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.