Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Feb. 25
Warrant - arrest, 400 block Mechanic St., 9:21 a.m.
Juvenile problem, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, address redacted, 4:22 p.m.
Animal bite, 100 block Rural St., 6:47 p.m.
Animal cruelty, by phone, 6:54 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1200 block E. 12th Ave., 7:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1500 block Prairie St., 7:50 p.m.
Feb. 26
Traffic stop, 100 W. 12th Ave., 1:36 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 200 E. South Ave., 4:44 a.m.
Sheriff
Feb. 25
Animal at large, 1800 block N. Hwy. 99, 8:58 a.m.
Assault - aggravated, 400 block S. Union St., 4:08 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1700 block Road 200, 8:33 a.m.
Feb. 26
Traffic hazard, Road 70 and S. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 2:07 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Sheriff
Feb. 25
Theft - late report, 1400 block Road 130, 8:09 a.m.
Feb. 26
Theft - late report, 200 block S. Hwy. 99, Madison, 2:35 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
