Jimmie Anne McMillin, 73, of Hawkins, Texas passed away on July 24, 2022.
Anne was born in El Dorado, Kansas on June 17, 1949 to Evelyn and Jim Buster. She attended Madison High School and Flint Hills Technical College where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing. She worked as a nurse for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas for 20 years and the Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, Texas for 14 years.
Anne married Fred McMillin, and together they had three daughters. She had three grandsons, Christopher Vas, Sawyer Vas, and Roman Murtha. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Anne is survived by her husband, Fred McMillin of Hawkins, Texas; daughter, Brianne Davis of Beverly Shores, Indiana; step daughter, Heather (Joe) Vas of Kansas City, Kansas; step daughter, Holly Murtha of Stone, Staffordshire, United Kingdom; brother, Max (Julie) Buster of Madison, Kansas; brother, Scott (Michel) Buster of Potwin, Kansas; and brother, Tony (Rachel) Buster of Madison, Kansas and was predeceased by her father, Jim Buster; mother, Evelyn Buster; and brother, Don Buster.
Anne was an avid fan of University of Kansas basketball and Texas Tech University football. Anne was very loved and will be missed terribly by her family and friends.
If you would like to pay your respects, you are welcome to attend the celebration of life we are holding in her honor at the First Christian Church in Madison, Kansas on August 8, 2022 at 10:00 am. She would want everyone to be comfortable in casual attire. Memorial donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New
York, NY 10036; bcrf.org.
