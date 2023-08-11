The Emporia Gazette
An early morning collision ended in an arrest Friday after Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emporia Fire/EMS responded to an accident at the intersection of Road 170 and K-130.
The incident involved two vehicles and was reported as an injury crash at 7:15 a.m.
According to the report received, the driver of a white 2008 Scion, involved in the collision, seemingly attempted to flee the scene but was obstructed due to the condition of their vehicle. Subsequently, the individual abandoned the vehicle and departed the scene on foot, heading westbound from the intersection.
Responding deputies quickly arrived at the scene and, based on a provided description, successfully located the individual. The subject was observed attempting to gain access to the passenger side door of a parked semi-truck situated on the 141-exit ramp of the interstate.
Initially uncooperative, the subject eventually complied and revealed their identity as Aramis Hernandez, a 43-year-old resident of Topeka.
After the incident, Hernandez was transported to Newman Regional Health to receive treatment for minor injuries sustained during the crash. Following medical attention, Hernandez was taken into custody and confined to the Lyon County Jail. The arrest encompasses charges related to the crash as well as allegations of intoxication.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision and subsequent events. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.
