Flint Hills Technical College celebrated the retirement of President Dean Hollenbeck with the dedication of the Dr. R. Dean Hollenbeck Student Commons during a farewell party Friday afternoon.
Dozens of people from the local and academic community gathered to recognize Hollenbeck for his 15 years of service to the college and to wish him well in the next phase of his life.
“It’s a big crowd,” Hollenbeck said of the attendance at the celebration. “It feels great.”
He was hesitant, though, to focus too much on himself, instead directing attention to the team he has worked with to push FHTC forward.
“We’ve done a lot here at the college and I’m just extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the years and probably one of the strongest teams in education in the state of Kansas here,” he said. “I’m just glad to have been a part of it.”
The naming of the student commons in his honor was a surprise to him. He said that he wants his time as president to be remembered for the advancement of the college and its firm establishment in the area.
“I hope that they recognize the growth and the importance of the institution to the Emporia community,” he said. “There’s so many good things and all the manufacturing business and the industry rely on us to be able to provide the workforce. And we’ve put in place the kind of programs and we’re graduating the kind of people that make the businesses successful. That’s what we do here and we’ve just gotten better at it over the years and we’ll continue to do that.”
Hollenbeck’s final day is Wednesday, June 30. He said the past week has been emotional and that he expects next week to be as well. However, he still has some responsibilities for his final three days.
“The new president’s coming in and we’ve got some meetings and try to bring her up to speed, which is going to be easy to do,” he said.
Although he will be sad when it’s all said and done, Hollenbeck said that he’s looking forward to what the future holds.
“I’m finishing up 47 years of education and about half of that in higher education,” he said. “My wife’s excited. I’m excited. We’re going to be able to do some things and grandkids and the family’s here, so we’ll be able to do some things that we haven’t been able to do.”
