The annual Wings and Wheels Show returns o the Emporia Municipal Airport next week, offering a host of activities.
The free event is set for 8 a.m. - noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Breakfast is offered from 8 - 10:30 a.m. by EAA Chapter 1535. Adults eat for $6, and children ages 3 - 12 eat for $3.
Expect free Young Eagle airplane rides for children ages 8 - 17 throughout the day. You can pre-register for rides by visiting yeday.org/Emporiaevent.
Other activities include airplane and car displays by the Emporia Flying Club and Flat Land Cruisers.
The Air Ambulance helicopter will also be on display.
The airport is located about four miles south of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.