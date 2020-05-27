Jett Wade Dow of Hartford, Kansas died
Friday, May 15 at the Truman Medical
Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jett was born May 14, 2020 in Kansas
City, Missouri the son of Jeremy Wade
Dow and Valerie Jean St. Bonnett. He is
survived by his parents; grandparents,
Pam Brack-Landis and Larry Fowler,
Tonya Dow-Zachrel and Ray Zachrel, Ron
St. Bonnett and Jennifer St. Bonnett;
brother, Elijah Dischert and Maverick
Dow; sisters, Destiny Dischert, Alexis
Dischert, Vaeda Dow, and Delilah Dow;
and great-grandparents, Buddy and Gerry
Browning and Virginia Brack. Jett was
preceded in death by a brother, Jackson
Dow and grandfather, David Dow.
A private family interment will take
place in Evergreen Cemetery south of
Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to
the National Organization of Rare Disease
and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home.
JET WADE DOW
