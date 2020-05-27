Jett Wade Dow of Hartford, Kansas died

Friday, May 15 at the Truman Medical

Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jett was born May 14, 2020 in Kansas

City, Missouri the son of Jeremy Wade

Dow and Valerie Jean St. Bonnett. He is

survived by his parents; grandparents,

Pam Brack-Landis and Larry Fowler,

Tonya Dow-Zachrel and Ray Zachrel, Ron

St. Bonnett and Jennifer St. Bonnett;

brother, Elijah Dischert and Maverick

Dow; sisters, Destiny Dischert, Alexis

Dischert, Vaeda Dow, and Delilah Dow;

and great-grandparents, Buddy and Gerry

Browning and Virginia Brack. Jett was

preceded in death by a brother, Jackson

Dow and grandfather, David Dow.

A private family interment will take

place in Evergreen Cemetery south of

Emporia.

Memorial contributions may be made to

the National Organization of Rare Disease

and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made thru

www.robertsblue.com.

JET WADE DOW

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.