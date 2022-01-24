A fallen power line may be to blame for about 800 Emporia customers losing power Monday afternoon.
The outage occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m., affecting mostly the west side of the city. It happened as a fallen power line was reported in the area of Graham Street and Melrose Place.
The line reportedly sparked a brief brush fire as it hit the ground.
Evergy's online map indicated power was restored by 3 p.m., as the company estimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.