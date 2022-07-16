EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Everyone who came out to participate in both the Vote No rally and those who were advocating for the Vote Yes side last week. Exercising your First Amendment rights is critical as part of the election process. While it’s too late now to register to vote ahead of Aug. 2, I hope everyone who is registered makes their way to the polls.
Gov. Laura Kelly and the state of Kansas for landing the $4 billion Panasonic battery plant, which will be located in De Soto. Gov. Kelly has been a big supporter of expanding the state’s economic development. It’s an incredible feat!
Tagan Trahoon for organizing the second edition of Celebrities in Disguise, which acted as a fundraiser for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention. Beacon for Hope is such a vital organization and this is a neat way to raise much needed funds.
The organizers and participants of the 2nd annual Bryan Douglas Softball tournament, which raised money for a local woman battling cancer.
Hartford business teacher Jane Kelley, who won a national honor during the Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference this month. Kelley has lead Hartford’s FBLA chapter for more than 20 years.
Thomas Leihsing for heading to South Africa for a research trip. It sounds like an incredible experience!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
