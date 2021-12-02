If it smelled like pasture was burning in Emporia Thursday, it might have been exactly that.
Smoke was visible in the area after sunrise. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center confirmed three controlled burns were in process in rural areas of the county. None were reported inside Emporia.
Conditions are optimal for a controlled burn. The wind speed at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday morning was between 5-10 miles per hour.
And no significant rain has fallen on Lyon County in three weeks. The airport has recorded only 0.32 inches since Friday, October 29.
Kansas law discourages outdoor burning when the wind is above 15 miles per hour. Supervised agricultural open burning is an exception, as long as authorities are notified and no hazards develop for traffic or airports.
