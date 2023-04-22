Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“The Lost Language of Plants: The Ecological Importance of Plant Medicines to Life on Earth” by Stephen Harrod Buhner, Chelsea Green Publishing 2002, ISBN 9781890132880, Paperback, 325 pages, $19.95
Besides being a love poem to plant life on earth and the amazing chemistry of the love language that all plants speak to each other and to Homo Sapiens, Buhner’s book takes an unflinching view of the serious threat posed by pharmaceuticals and chemicals that have permeated our ecosystem. From the waste spewed by their manufacture to their entrance into city water systems, we are ingesting unwanted chemicals all around us. When the plants regulating our environment are sensitive to the part per trillion level, a small change can have catastrophic consequences.
This lyrical book is a cross between the immortal Silent Spring by Rachel Carson, originally published in 1962, and learning first-hand about herbs from the likes of Dr. James Duke, who authored The Green Pharmacy (Rodale Press, 1996). Not one to mince words, Buhner stridently calls out the pharmaceutical industry, accusing it of fueling the current antibiotic resistance crisis and being one of the larger polluters of the environment. He also decries the negative effects on the environment of synthetic hormones (xeno-estrogens, mostly derived from decades of birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy use) and the environmental toxicity caused by a cocktail of other drugs such as antidepressants, chemo-agents, and even personal care products (non-prescription drugs).
The book is sprinkled with beautiful, relevant quotes from Goethe to a host of contemporary environmental and natural-healing authors. It reads quickly, like a compelling novel. Buhner makes it clear that the ancient knowledge and wisdom of the few remaining indigenous healers with the ability to “speak” to the plants is at a dangerous precipice. One can only hope that our modern society can somehow sustain and grow this language skill, which resides deep within each of us, and re-discover the plant medicines that hold the ability to heal the diseases of humankind, and hopefully save the ecosystem before it’s too late.
The book will affect readers on both rational and emotional levels. It is grounded equally in a New Age spiritual sensibility and hard science. While some of the author’s claims may strike traditional thinkers as outlandish, Buhner presents his arguments with such authority and documentation that the scientific underpinnings, however unconventional, are completely credible.
The overall impact is a powerful, eye-opening exposé of the threat that our allopathic Western medical system, in combination with our unquestioning faith in science and technology, poses to the primary life-support systems of the planet. At a time when we are preoccupied with the terrorist attacks and the possibility of biological warfare, perhaps it is time to listen to the planet. This book is essential reading for anyone concerned about the state of the environment, the state of health care, and our cultural sanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.