Student-athletes from Olpe, Lebo, Hartford and Madison high schools found themselves well represented on both the Lyon County League’s and the Kansas Volleyball Association’s list of recently-announced postseason honors. A full list of area awardees can be found below.
LCL All-League Teams
First Team: Maya Bishop (Olpe), Marley Heins (Olpe), Brooklyn Jones (Lebo), Abby Peek (Lebo), Macy Smith (Olpe), Hattie Fisher (Olpe)
Second Team: Taylor Kelley (Hartford), Yolaine Luthi (Madison), Audrey Peek (Lebo), Demi Shrader (Lebo)
Honorable Mentions: Kiernan Breshears (Hartford)
KVA Class 1A Division 1 All-State Teams
First Team: Brooklyn Jones (Lebo), Abby Peek (Lebo)
Second Team: Demi Schrader (Lebo)
Honorable Mention: Marley Heins (Olpe)
KVA Class 1A Division 1 2020 State All-Tournament Team: Brooklyn Jones (Lebo), Abby Peek (Lebo), Demi Schrader (Lebo)
