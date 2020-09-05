William T. “Bill” Jones, 81, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
He was born September 25, 1938 in Cecil Cove, Arkansas the son of Charles Elliot and May Ana Elizabeth Lamb Jones. Bill’s family moved to Osage City when he was a toddler. He attended Osage City High School and graduated with the Class of 1956.
As a young man, Bill spent the summers with his uncle Tom Lamb and cousins at Cecil Cove. He worked a short time for his sister and brother-in-law, Wayne and Marie Jones at the Jones Dairy in Osage City. He also worked at his brother Orbin’s car dealership in Osage City before moving on to become a heavy equipment operator. This took him throughout Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri building various road and reservoir projects. Bill would return to Osage City and begin a 15 year career with Hallmark as a forklift operator at the Osage City and Leavenworth locations.
Bill was joined in marriage to Ida Jo Haag-Swisher at the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lansing, Kansas on February 13, 1993. Bill and Ida Jo entered retirement together in July 1996 and resided in Madison and Olpe. In 2013 they moved to Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
Bill was known by “Catfish” to his friends. He loved to fish whether it be with a rod and reel, trot line or noodling. He enjoyed many memorable weekends with his brothers-in-law, nephews and friends at “The Hill”. Eventually his vision would limit his travels and fishing adventures.
Bill will forever live in the hearts and memories of his children; Lisa (Bill) Cox of Madison, James (Dixie) Swisher of Inman, Kansas, Dena Swisher of Auburn, Kansas, Lonnie (Nancy) Swisher of Omaha, Nebraska, Benjamin Swisher of Olpe, Kansas; son –in-law, Doug (Jeri) Brinkman of Parsons, Kansas; nephew, Lance (Jeannine) Jones of Vassar, Kansas; 11 grandchildren ; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and countless dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Jo; a daughter, Lynn Brinkman; his parents; sisters Marie “Frankie” Jones, Ava “Casey” Regenold and brothers, Earl, Fredrick and Orbin Jones.
Cremation is planned with inurnment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Olpe. Due to COVID-19 services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice or Kansas Talking Books Advisory Council, Emporia and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
