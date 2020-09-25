Edward Charles Martin Sep 25, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward Charles Martin of Emporia died Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 62.He was retired from the Postal Service. Services will be announced later. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edward Charles Martin Postal Service Emporia Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. High School Football Previews Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW 2020 Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUSD 253 quarantines 31 students after staff member tests positive for COVID-19Girl on FireCar strikes house in early Saturday hit-and-runDinner and a murderBoard of Education approves additional in-person instruction for grade 6-12 studentsThrough the GrapevineSix new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday, active cases below 60Active cases drop to 50 in Lyon County, but hospitalizations riseESU 'does not plan' to join others, will not compete in fall sportsLocal reactions largely positive after USD 253 prepares to move into Phase 2 of reopening plan Images Videos CommentedGOP language causes strife in emergency order extension (31)MIAA Canceling Fall Sports Bad Decision (29)Plan your vote (28)County adjusts gathering limits with new public health order (17)County jumps to 98 active cases after 15 new positives reported Friday (16)USD 251 receives KSDE Commissioner's Award Wednesday evening (14)Lyon County Public Health issues emergency notice for Town Royal after patron tests positive (13)Spanish-speaking Kansans face language barrier amid COVID-19 (13)12 new positives reported as new cluster develops at Emporia State University (12)USPS: A Social Service (10) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.