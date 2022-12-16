Local drivers wondering how long the traffic lights at Rural Street and Sixth Avenue will be flashing just need to wait a little longer.
According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the "long-awaited upgrade" to the Rural Street traffic light will begin Tuesday, Dec. 27.
"New wiring will be installed along with an upgraded camera system that allows traffic to flow more efficiently," she said in a written release.
Portable stop signs at Rural Street will be used to direct traffic in the area during the upgrade. Traffic on Sixth Avenue will have the right of way. The upgrade is expected to be completed in the same week — weather permitting.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.